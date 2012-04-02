Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , it said on Thursday.
General Electric's Energy Financial Services has bought a 51 percent stake in a $375 million Oklahoma wind farm being built by Italy's Enel Green Power EGPW.MI, the companies said on Monday.
The Chisholm View project, which will have a capacity of 235 megawatts, will be completed in 2012, allowing it to qualify for a federal subsidy that will expire at the end of the year.
Electricity from the project, which will use GE's 1.6-MW turbines, will be sold to Southern Co's (SO.N) utility Alabama Power Co under a 20-year contract.
GE's Energy Finance Services previously invested in wind projects in Kansas and Texas built by Enel Green Power, which is a unit of Italy's Enel Group (ENEI.MI).
GE.N.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
PARIS French waste and water group Suez is considering an acquisition of the water business of U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric , a Suez spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming media reports.
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.