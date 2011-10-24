SEOUL Hyundai Capital, a South Korean joint venture between Hyundai Motor and GE Capital, said on Monday it agreed to buy a Korea unit of GE Capital for around 180 billion Korean won ($157 million).

"The acquisition aligns with GE's strategy to build on a strong existing Hyundai Capital and GE Capital joint venture," Hyundai Capital said in a statement.

GE Capital Korea, established in 1998, provides corporate lending and equipment leasing services such as healthcare financial services.

Nomura Holdings (8604.T) is set to buy a China unit of GE capital to help Japan's largest investment bank gain a foothold in the fast-growing financial markets of the mainland, a source told Reuters earlier.

Hyundai Capital deals with auto financing, personal loans and home mortgages and is jointly owned by South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and GE Capital GEA.N, which holds a 43 percent stake.

($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won)

