General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks at a news conference after a ''Jobs for America Summit'' at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

General Electric Co said it won more than $3 billion in new customer agreements across its energy business spread over five continents.

The agreement includes more than $800 million in new commitments to supply wind and gas turbines for projects in Brazil.

GE also said it has earned more than $1.5 billion in fresh commitments for its new wind turbine in the United States.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)