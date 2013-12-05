Snap's stock price hard to justify: Barron's
NEW YORK Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK General Electric Co (GE.N) has no plans to buy an oil or natural gas producer, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told Reuters on Thursday.
Ever since the conglomerate bought oil pump maker Lufkin earlier this year for nearly $5 billion, speculation has swirled on Wall Street that Immelt was itching to buy an energy producer amid the fast-paced growth of the North American shale boom.
"No, no plans to at all," Immelt said in an interview on Thursday after a forum hosted by Esquire magazine in New York.
During the forum, Immelt said that with a hypothetical $10 billion, he would pursue several growth projects, including "buying an oil and gas company."
When asked to clarify, Immelt said he would prefer buying energy-related companies that expand GE's portfolio of pumps, jacks and other products, and melding them with new technology to allow energy companies to extract more oil and natural gas.
LONDON Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager.
FRANKFURT A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .