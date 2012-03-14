GE Healthcare employees test a digital X-ray machine, that they designed, developed and manufactured, in Bangalore in this June 21, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

JERUSALEM GE Healthcare, the healthcare division of General Electric, and Intel Corp said on Wednesday they have established a laboratory in Israel to jointly test new technologies.

The lab will focus on aligning and optimizing the companies' new products, such as Intel's microprocessor technologies and GE's healthcare products that include ultrasound diagnostic imaging systems.

"The hope is that this partnership between GE and Intel will lead to the development of affordable and advanced healthcare technologies that ultimately will bring better healthcare to more people around the world," said Mike Harsh, a GE vice president and GE Healthcare's chief technology officer.

The lab is near both GE Healthcare's offices and Intel's R&D centre.

