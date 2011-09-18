NEW YORK General Electric Co said on Sunday its GE Transportation unit will invest about $200 million in a Fort Worth, Texas, locomotive plant and to upgrade its operations in Erie, Pennsylvania.

GE Transportation will create more than 500 new manufacturing jobs in Texas by 2012 with the potential for up to 275 additional jobs in subsequent years, the company said.

The Texas facility will start production in the third quarter of 2012.

GE also said it will invest in technology upgrades at its more than 100-year-old manufacturing facility in Erie, Pennsylvania, to meet accelerating domestic and global demand.

This year, GE Transportation has announced more than 1,900 new U.S. jobs, including nearly 1,000 at its Erie site.

GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, who chairs President Barack Obama's jobs council, said on CNN television the largest U.S. conglomerate will create 15,000 jobs in the United States this year.