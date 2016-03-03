The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

General Electric Co (GE.N) said its proposed deal to sell its appliance business to China's Haier Group for $5.4 billion had received approval from U.S. anti-trust authorities.

GE has received notice from the Department of Justice that it has completed its review of the proposed transaction, a GE spokeswoman told Reuters.

GE abandoned the sale of the business to Sweden's Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) for $3.3 billion in December after months of opposition from regulators.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)