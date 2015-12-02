The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON AB Electrolux's deal to buy General Electric Co's appliance business will tie together two companies facing stiff competition from Asian competitors and be good for consumers, Home Depot Inc executive Bob Baird testified in U.S. federal court on Wednesday.

The Justice Department is asking a judge to stop Sweden's Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3 billion. The department argues it would push prices up by 5 percent.

The Justice Department questioned Baird's credibility, saying he had a close relationship with Electrolux and General Electric, including a potential job offer from Electrolux. Baird has worked for Home Depot for 15 years.

Asked if the deal would mean higher prices, Baird said, "I don't think that's true."

Ethan Glass, who argued for the government, highlighted a series of emails in which the Home Depot executive either advocated higher prices to appliance makers or unilaterally increased them.

In one exchange, an Electrolux executive protested a higher price on a refrigerator, $998 in this case, and Baird responded, "I think $898 is too cheap. But thanks for asking."

Glass also pressed Baird on an email from August 2014, when he told a GE executive that "tomorrow should be a good day for our stock." The following day, Home Depot announced better-than-expected earnings and the share price surged, Glass said.

Baird responded that the note was sent after the market closed. "There is after-hours trading," Glass said.

The department has asked Judge Emmet Sullivan for an injunction to stop the deal.

Two weeks ago, Electrolux CEO Keith McLoughlin testified that the deal would help his company negotiate more effectively with big input suppliers like steelmakers. He denied it would give his company increased pricing power.

The Justice Department's case focuses on lower-end kitchen appliances, the type that home builders put in new houses and apartments or less affluent consumers buy at big box stores. Electrolux, GE and Whirlpool make 90 percent of the stoves and ovens sold to big builders and property managers, it said.

The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 15-1039.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)