Geico, the auto insurance unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), agreed to pay $6 million to settle charges it discriminated based on gender, education level and occupation when quoting rates, the California Department of Insurance said on Monday.

The settlement resolves claims previously raised by the Consumer Federation of California.

That group accused Geico of targeting women, people with low and moderate incomes, and people not working in professional or executive jobs, with deceptive and inflated rate quotations.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)