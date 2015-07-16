LONDON Gemalto shares fell sharply on Thursday, with traders citing concerns that its SIM card manufacturing business might be impacted if U.S. tech company Apple launched a rival e-Sim card.
Traders cited a Financial Times report that Apple and Samsung were in talks with telecom groups to launch the e-Sim card as weighing on Gemalto's shares.
Gemalto shares were down by 5.1 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent rise on Amsterdam's benchmark stock exchange.
Gemalto's shares had already been hit earlier this year after it posted disappointing 2014 revenue growth figures in March.
