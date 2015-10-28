The shadow of an attendee is cast below a logo of Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto during a news conference in Paris February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Digital security company Gemalto NV (GTO.AS) said third-quarter revenue grew 23 percent as sales rose at its payment and identity business and its acquisition of U.S.-based SafeNet boosted demand from the United States.

The company said revenue rose to 769 million euros ($850 million), with its payments and identity business growing 51 percent on a constant-currency basis to 469 million euros.

Gemalto bought SafeNet in 2014 for $890 million to broaden its data security operations and expand its customer base in the United States.

The strong U.S. dollar and the U.S. accounting for a larger share of total revenue as a result of the SafeNet acquisition added 9 percentage points to revenue growth in the third quarter, Gemalto said.

Revenue at the company's mobile segment fell 17 percent on a constant-currency basis to 299 million euros, due to lower demand in Latin America and Asia, and the closure of the U.S. operators mobile payment service.

