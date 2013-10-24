ZURICH/FRANKFURT Shares in General Electric's (GE.N) GE Money Bank, set to be sold next week in an initial public offering, will be priced at the upper end of the given price range, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The price guidance was narrowed to 48 to 51 Swiss Francs ($53.83 to $57.19) a share from an original range of 43 to 51 Swiss Francs, as the offering is several times oversubscribed, they said.

Institutional investors can order shares until Monday 1100 GMT, while books for retail investors will close on Tuesday, they said.

If priced at the upper end of the range, Money Bank could be valued at 1.53 billion Swiss francs in the IPO.

($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)