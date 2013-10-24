HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Shares in General Electric's (GE.N) GE Money Bank, set to be sold next week in an initial public offering, will be priced at the upper end of the given price range, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The price guidance was narrowed to 48 to 51 Swiss Francs ($53.83 to $57.19) a share from an original range of 43 to 51 Swiss Francs, as the offering is several times oversubscribed, they said.
Institutional investors can order shares until Monday 1100 GMT, while books for retail investors will close on Tuesday, they said.
If priced at the upper end of the range, Money Bank could be valued at 1.53 billion Swiss francs in the IPO.
($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.