Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK.N) said it filed for pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with weak rates due to an oversupply of vessels.
The drybulk shipper said it expected its operations to continue normally and did not require debtor-in-possession finance.
Lenders backing a $1.06 billion credit facility would convert their debt into about 81.1 percent of company's stock, the company said earlier this month.
Genco said on Monday Baltic Trading Ltd BALT.N, a company formed by Genco, and its units are not included in the restructuring program.
Genco listed total assets of about $2.46 billion and liabilities of $1.46 billion, as of February 28, according to its bankruptcy petition.
The company joins a growing list of shipping companies that have been struggling as charter rates have been depressed by a glut of large new vessels. A U.S. energy boom has also hit some companies as oil shipments to the United States have dropped.
The case is In re: Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No: 14-11108.
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.