WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the full year to $7.05 to $7.10 from $6.80 to $6.85, after posting higher-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said the company's combat systems division, which posted an operating loss in the first quarter, would show improved sales, earnings and margins over the course of this year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)