Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) raised its guidance for 2014 earnings per share on Wednesday after posting higher-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter.
The company now forecasts full-year earnings of $7.05 to $7.10 a share, up from its previous forecast of $6.80 to $6.85.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts during an earnings call that she believed U.S. weapons spending has "troughed", or hit a low point, and said a big rise in General Dynamics' backlog showed it is well-positioned with its key programs.
Novakovic said the company's combat systems division, which posted an operating loss in the first quarter, would show improved sales, earnings and margins over the course of the year.
She said the marine division also has "considerable upside" for revenues given that it expects to get a multiyear contract to build more Virginia-class attack submarines for the U.S. Navy, and the company's work on a new submarine design to replace the current Ohio-class submarines that carry nuclear weapons.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Galloway)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.