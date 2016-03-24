Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) has won a contract from the U.S. Army valued at $550 million for continued work on Stryker ground combat vehicles, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The contract runs through Feb. 28, 2019.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.