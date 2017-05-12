MEXICO CITY General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. conglomerate said in a statement that GE Power also had signed a separate multi-year agreement worth $120 million to provide service to gas and steam turbines in power plants in the Mexican states of Durango and Veracruz.

The firm said the new combined-cycle gas turbines would have an "extended reach" but did not say what they were worth.

A spokeswoman for General Electric could not immediately provide details on the value of the gas turbine order, nor on where they would be installed, nor on whose behalf.

