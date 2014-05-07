Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
General Electric Co (GE.N) has agreed to sell its Wayne fuel dispenser business to private investment firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, the U.S. conglomerate said on Wednesday.
Financial terms were not released. Reuters reported last week that a deal for Wayne would likely value the unit at between $500 million and $600 million, according to sources.
Austin, Texas-based Wayne was part of Dresser Inc, the energy infrastructure company that GE bought in 2010 for $3 billion. Wayne manufactures fuel dispensers for petroleum retailers and commercial fleets as well as compressed natural gas fueling pumps.
Riverstone previously owned a "significant" stake in Wayne through its investment in Dresser, according to a release posted on the energy-and-power investment firm's website.
GE said last month it was planning to divest $4 billion worth of its industrial businesses this year.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.