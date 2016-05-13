Amazon forecasts lower operating income as costs rise
Amazon.com Inc forecast a bigger-than-expected fall in operating income for the current quarter as the company continues to spend heavily on new warehouses and video content.
BERLIN Germany's transport minister has summoned carmaker Opel (GM.N) to appear in front of an investigative committee following media reports about suspected emissions rigging, a spokesman said on Friday, adding that the appointment was due to take place next week.
German magazine Der Spiegel said the Opel Astra, one of the best selling cars for General Motors (GM.N) in Europe, has engine software which switches off exhaust treatment systems when the outside temperature is below 17 degrees centigrade, or under acceleration.
Opel was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Michelle Martin)
Amazon.com Inc forecast a bigger-than-expected fall in operating income for the current quarter as the company continues to spend heavily on new warehouses and video content.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.