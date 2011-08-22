Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) has won a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $900 million to supply a worldwide military broadcast service with new hardware, the Defense Department said on Monday.
Under the deal, the Global Broadcast Service Joint Program Office could acquire roughly 1,500 new "receive suites" and about 1,100 retrofit kits for systems that already have been deployed, the Pentagon said in its daily contract digest. There was no immediate elaboration on the type of hardware or software involved.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Bernard Orr)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.