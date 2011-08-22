WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) has won a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $900 million to supply a worldwide military broadcast service with new hardware, the Defense Department said on Monday.

Under the deal, the Global Broadcast Service Joint Program Office could acquire roughly 1,500 new "receive suites" and about 1,100 retrofit kits for systems that already have been deployed, the Pentagon said in its daily contract digest. There was no immediate elaboration on the type of hardware or software involved.

