Defense contractor General Dynamics (GD.N) said it would buy smaller rival Force Protection Inc (FRPT.O) for $5.52 a share, or $360 million, to expand its armored vehicle business.

Shares of Force Protection, which also swung to a quarterly profit, shot up 30 percent, or $1.27, to $5.48. General Dynamics' offer is 31 percent more than Force Protection shares' Friday closing price.

The deal comes as concerns linger over massive defense budget cuts and an expected withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Force Protection is known for its Buffalo, Cougar and Ocelot brands of armored vehicles. Analysts said the potential for servicing sales tied to those vehicles was a likely draw for General Dynamics.

"This transaction is attractive largely because of the sizable aftermarket for supporting Force Protection's installed fleet of combat vehicles," said Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based defense consultant.

"In addition, Force Protection has several vehicles that might be applied to new competitions such as the Ocelot and Cougar," Thompson added.

Defense contractors are shedding noncore units, reducing headcount and making acquisitions in areas deemed likely to be funded in preparation for leaner global defense budgets.

The U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons buyer, could be tasked to make steep cuts should a congressional supercommittee fail to identify $1.2 trillion in government savings later this year.

"The timing of this (General Dynamics acquisition) is interesting, as there is currently widespread uncertainty over the trajectory of the U.S. defense budget, and as a consequence the size and capability of the U.S. forces (particularly ground-based forces) going forward," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a note to clients on Monday.

General Dynamics, which makes ships and business jets as well as tanks, expects the deal to add to earnings in 2012. General Dynamics shares rose 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $63.71 in morning trading.

Force Protection, based in Summerville, South Carolina, on Monday posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations [ID:nASA033UO].

The company ended the quarter with a funded backlog of $652 million and said it has "full visibility" for the delivery of about 100 Buffalos per year for both 2012 and 2013, with more shipments expected through April 2014.

Force Protection, which has delivered more than 3,000 vehicles under the U.S. military's Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle program, will become a part of General Dynamics Land Systems, which makes Abrams main battle tanks and Stryker infantry combat vehicles.

