Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the full 2014 year to $7.60 to $7.70, up about $0.25 from its earlier forecast.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on an earnings call that the company had raised its guidance due to higher revenues, the expectation of higher operating earnings in three of the company's four divisions and a modestly lower tax rate.
Novakovic also said she expected the aerospace sector to see "very strong" orders in the fourth quarter after the introduction of two new aircraft this month.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.