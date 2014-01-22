WASHINGTON General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream business jets and Navy warships, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings on Wednesday, and boosted profit margins over 2012 levels.

The company earned $624 million, or $1.76 per share, from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2013, on revenue of $8.1 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings from continuing operations of $615 million, or $1.75 per share, on revenue of $7.99 billion.

For the full year, General Dynamics said earnings from continuing operations were $2.5 billion, or $7.03 per share, while revenue edged slightly lower from a year earlier to $31.2 billion.

The company didn't provide any forward guidance in its initial earnings report.

General Dynamics said net profit for the fourth quarter was $495 million, or $1.40 per share, including a $129 million loss in discontinued operations related to the pending settlement of a long-standing litigation over the A-12 stealth plane program that was canceled in 1991.

The company had reported a $2.1 billion loss and lower-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter of 2012. At the time, Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic had vowed to improve operating margins and develop more realistic operating plans.

The company's fourth quarter report showed strong improvements in operating margins in all four of the company's sectors - aerospace, combat systems, marine systems and information systems and technology.

Its operating margin was 11.4 percent in the fourth quarter, versus a negative margin of 23.5 percent a year earlier.

General Dynamics said its backlog totaled $46 billion at the end of the year, boosted by significant orders for Gulfstream jets, additional double V-hulled Stryker combat vehicles and early work on new Navy submarines.

That compares with a total backlog of $51.3 billion at the end of 2012.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Stephen Powell and Bernadette Baum)