WASHINGTON General Dynamics (GD.N), maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, and said a $10 billion order from Canada helped boost its backlog by 22 percent.

The company reported a four percent increase in first-quarter net earnings to $595 million, or $1.71 per share, from $571 million, or $1.62 per share in the same period one year ago.

Quarterly revenue fell one percent to $7.3 billion, with a 20 percent jump in aerospace sales offsetting a drop of 8 percent from the combined defense divisions.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.64 and sales of $7.2 billion.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic highlighted improved operating margins, which rose 50 basis points to 11.9 percent in the quarter, and said the company remained committed to a "robust" operating performance.

The aerospace division boosted its operating margin by over 9 percent to 19 percent, and the marine systems division showed a 6 percent gain, but the combat systems division reported a 25 percent drop in its margins to 10.3 percent.

General Dynamics said its backlog at the end of the quarter was $56 billion, up from $46 billion at the end of last year.

The company did not provide any updated guidance for the full year.

Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, described higher-than-expected aerospace operating margins as a "standout" and said the company's guidance for the full year now appeared conservative.

In January, the company forecast 2014 earnings per share of $6.80 to $6.85, a slight drop from $7.03 in 2013.

