India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
FRANKFURT General Electric plans to make acquisitions in Germany to raise its market share in CAT scan and MRI technology, the company's new Germany chief told a magazine.
"Especially in the high-end segment we want to double, in some areas even triple, our market share," Volker Wetekam told Wirtschafts Woche weekly, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.
He said the company plans to spend a "considerable" sum on acquisitions, without elaborating.
"We are looking for companies that move us forward in terms of technology, not just in Germany but globally. We are currently holding talks," he said.
General Electric employs about 1,800 people at its medical technology business in Germany. It plans to hire about 100 more staff to expand its research department in the country and form new partnerships with university clinics, the article said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
NEW DELHI India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
WASHINGTON An extraordinary fossil unearthed in southwestern China shows a pregnant long-necked marine reptile that lived millions of years before the dinosaurs with its developing embryo, indicating this creature gave birth to live babies rather than laying eggs.
CHICAGO Powerful gene editing tools may one day be used on human embryos, eggs and sperm to remove genes that cause inherited diseases, according to a report by U.S. scientists and ethicists released on Tuesday.