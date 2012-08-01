NEW YORK General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N), the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, on Tuesday said a quarterly earnings measure rose 24.1 percent and beat Wall Street's forecast on higher occupancy, rent, and sales at its tenants' stores.

The company on Wednesday posted second-quarter core funds from operations of $228.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up from $184.0 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share.

Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation has on earnings. General Growth's core FFO excludes non-cash items and some non-comparable items.

