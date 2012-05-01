NEW YORK General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N), the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said on Tuesday that first-quarter earnings rose on higher rent, sales and occupancy, and the company raised its forecast for the year.

Core funds from operations were $222.1 million, or 22 cents per share, up from $208.2 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast 21 cents to 23 cents per share.

