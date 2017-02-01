European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
TURIN Generali (GASI.MI) shareholder CRT Foundation has no preconceptions over a possible bid for the Italian insurer by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and will make up its mind when and if it happens, the CRT chairman said.
Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said last week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali, after sources told Reuters the bank was mulling a share offer to take a majority stake in the country's largest insurer.
"We will assess the situation when the moment comes," Giovanni Quaglia told reporters.
CRT has 1.268 percent of Generali.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.