TURIN Generali (GASI.MI) shareholder CRT Foundation has no preconceptions over a possible bid for the Italian insurer by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and will make up its mind when and if it happens, the CRT chairman said.

Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said last week it was examining a possible tie-up with Generali, after sources told Reuters the bank was mulling a share offer to take a majority stake in the country's largest insurer.

"We will assess the situation when the moment comes," Giovanni Quaglia told reporters.

CRT has 1.268 percent of Generali.

