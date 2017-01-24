European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN Italian banking and insurance group Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) confirmed on Tuesday it was examining a possible tie-up with insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).
In a statement, the lender said that its management "carefully examines and will examine any possible opportunities to strengthen its positioning and performance... including possible industrial combinations with Assicurazioni Generali."
It was the first comment made by the bank since reports emerged at the weekend that the lender was interested in building a stake in Generali, Italy's biggest insurer.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.