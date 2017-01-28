European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MODENA, Italy A possible tie-up between Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and insurer Generali (GASI.MI) would need "many authorizations" from regulators, a top official at the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.
Salvatore Rossi, who is the central bank's director-general and also heads insurance watchdog Ivass, said both institutions were closely monitoring the situation and had contacted the two groups.
Intesa said this week it was examining a possible deal with Generali.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.