European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
BRUSSELS Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday that a possible tie-up between the country's biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and its largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) would be a market affair.
"I don't want to comment, it is a market operation," Padoan said on the margins of a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.