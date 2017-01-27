European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN A takeover by Italian biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) would have a negative impact on the ratings of insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.
"A combination with Intesa's own, much more domestic, insurance business would dilute Generali's significant geographical diversification, one of its main strengths," Moody's said.
Generali has a Moody's financial strength rating of Baa1 and a senior unsecured rating of Baa2, with stable outlook.
Intesa said on Tuesday its management was examining possible "industrial combinations" with Generali. Sources had earlier told Reuters the bank was mulling a share offer to take a majority stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.