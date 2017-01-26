European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
TURIN, Italy Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) will not discuss a possible tie-up with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) at a board meeting on Friday, the Italian bank's Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Thursday.
"Absolutely not," Messina said when asked if the board would talk about Generali.
Intesa said on Tuesday it was examining potential "industrial combinations" with Generali, following a report that it was studying a possible takeover bid.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.