European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
ROME More than 100 Italian senators - many from the ruling Democratic Party - have tabled a question in parliament asking the government what steps it plans to take to protect insurer Generali from any foreign takeover.
Generali, Italy's biggest insurer, has seen recent leadership changes amid mounting talk that foreign companies such as France's AXA (AXAF.PA) and Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE)
are interesting in the group.
One of the senators, Francesco Russo, said in a statement on Thursday that the parliamentary question had been presented to Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) said this week it was considering a tie-up with Generali.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.