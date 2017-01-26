ROME More than 100 Italian senators - many from the ruling Democratic Party - have tabled a question in parliament asking the government what steps it plans to take to protect insurer Generali from any foreign takeover.

Generali, Italy's biggest insurer, has seen recent leadership changes amid mounting talk that foreign companies such as France's AXA (AXAF.PA) and Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE)

are interesting in the group.

One of the senators, Francesco Russo, said in a statement on Thursday that the parliamentary question had been presented to Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) said this week it was considering a tie-up with Generali.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)