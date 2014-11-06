MILAN Italian insurer Generali reported a better than expected 12.8 percent rise in operating profits for the first nine months of the year, thanks to a solid performance on all fronts, and said it was on track for a rise for the year.

Europe's third-largest insurer by market value said its nine-month operating profit rose to 3.677 billion euros ($4.6 billion), above the consensus forecast given by analysts in a company survey of 3.618 billion euros.

"As the group works hard to fulfill the strategic plan, we expect the operating result at year-end to improve with respect to the previous year," Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali said.

Italy's biggest insurer also said its closely-watched Solvency I capital adequacy ratio stood at 160 percent at the end of September, up from 141 percent at the end of 2013.

The second quarter marked the end of an intense phase of disposals for Generali which helped it boost its capital base, allowing it to fully focus on its operating performance.

Besides delivering on its disposal program, Generali has reduced debt and is in the process of executing a 2 billion-euro efficiency program.

Just two weeks ahead of a much awaited investor day on November 19, the insurer said its premium income in the first nine months stood at 51.3 billion euros, lifted by a 9.6 percent rise in life business with a 39 percent growth in linked products and strong performances in Italy and France.

The group's combined ratio of costs and claims to premium income in the non-life sector improved to 93.6 percent at the end of September from 95 percent at the end of the same month last year.

Earlier on Thursday Generali announced a buyback of three series of hybrid bonds to reduce interest costs and optimize regulatory capital structures.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)