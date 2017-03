MILAN Shares in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) fell more than 3 percent on Monday after release of its new business plan.

At 1254 GMT Generali shares were down 2.7 percent at 14.16 euros, the biggest loser on the European insurance index .SXIP.

A Milan-based trader said that the group had been overly cautious in some of its targets.

