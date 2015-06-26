MILAN Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) sold a stake in Telecom Italia on the market and not to France's Vivendi (VIV.PA), which this week increased its holding in the phone group, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

According to a filing with market regulator Consob, Generali cut its stake in Telecom Italia to 0.076 percent from 4.307 percent on June 22, the same day that Vivendi acquired 6.66 percent in the Italian phone company.

Vivendi now has a total stake in Telecom Italia of 14.9 percent, making it the group's largest investor. It received 8.24 percent of Telecom Italia as part-payment for selling Brazilian broadband group GVT to Spanish carrier Telefonica.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak)