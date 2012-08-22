LONDON Italian insurer Generali (GASI.MI) plans to put its U.S. life reinsurance business up for sale, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Citigroup (C.N) is advising the company on a sale of its Generali USA Life Reinsurance unit, which could be worth as much as $1 billion, the FT said.

The sale process is in its early stages, with potential buyers, which are not named in the article, likely to receive sale documents next month.

Generali is the latest European insurer to plan an exit from the U.S. in the face of regulatory concerns and highly competitive market conditions.

Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva (AV.L) has been attempting to sell its U.S. life insurance business, with Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, in pole position to buy some, or all of Aviva USA.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Michael Perry)