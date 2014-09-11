Birds sit on a logo of German car manufacturer Opel at the headquarters in Ruesselsheim November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT General Motors (GM.N) will launch a budget family car under the Vauxhall and Opel brands next year in a bid to woo customers of the company's Chevrolet brand, which is set to be discontinued in Europe at the end of 2015.

Because the Chevy brand failed to make headway in Europe, General Motors focused its resources on expanding its European brands instead.

The five-door family car will be priced starting at 10,000 euros ($12,926) and will be launched in summer 2015 badged as an Opel Karl in Europe and as a Vauxhall Viva in Britain, Opel said in a statement on Thursday.

The Karl will be shorter than the new Opel Corsa but slightly larger than the Opel Adam city car, the company said.

