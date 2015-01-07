German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Deliveries of Opel and Vauxhall, the European brands of General Motors (GM.N), rose 3 percent in Europe last year to 1.08 million cars, the company said on Wednesday.
Opel and Vauxhall's market share rose to 5.74 percent, the highest level since 2011, the company said.
In early 2013 General Motors underlined its commitment to supporting a European turnaround by pledging 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in investments to fund 23 new cars and 13 new engines.
GM wants to reach break-even in Europe by mid decade. It stopped marketing the Chevy brand in Europe in an attempt to help the Opel and Vauxhall brands gain market share.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
