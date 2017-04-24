Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO) on Monday offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT (GHC.AX) that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million).
NorthWest, the biggest shareholder in Generation Healthcare with a 22.7 percent stake, offered to buy the remainder at A$2.24 per share.
Generation Healthcare's shares closed at A$2.27 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.
NEW DELHI BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further 400 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.