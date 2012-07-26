Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement
WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
Genetic Technologies Ltd said its lead cancer test BrevaGen has been cleared for sale in California, which it expects to be a large and significant market.
The Nasdaq-listed shares of the company, which has operations in Australia and the United States, rose as much as 37 percent to $4.79 on Thursday morning, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the exchange.
The genetic test maker said the Laboratory Field Services Unit of the California Department of Public Health had granted it a license to sell BrevaGen in the state.
The company had received approval in April 2011 to sell BrevaGen, which is designed to help physicians assess breast cancer risk in patients, in 42 states.
The company said it would roll-out the test in California in the coming weeks.
"Based solely on incidence rates, California represents about 11 percent of the United States' total breast cancer incidents," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it will halt a late-stage trial of an Alzheimer's drug after it was determined that it had no chance of working, marking the latest in a long line of crushing disappointments in efforts to find an effective treatment for the mind-wasting disease.
LONDON Scientists have found signs of brain damage that could cause dementia in a handful of former soccer players, fuelling worries about the danger of frequent knocks from heading the ball or colliding with others on the field.