COPENHAGEN Danish biotech company Genmab on Wednesday announced an expansion of its Duobody antibody technology collaboration with Janssen Biotech, a part of Johnson & Johnson.

Genmab said it will receive an initial payment of $2 million and potentially will be entitled to milestone and license payments of as much as $174 million to $219 million for each of ten additional programmes.

