Genomatica Inc, which makes chemicals from renewable feedstocks, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said Morgan Stanley, J.P.Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James would be underwriting the IPO.

The San Diego, California-based company said it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "GENO."

Genomatica, which did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or their expected price, said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development expenses, capital expenditures, among other purposes.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

