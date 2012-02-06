Genomic Health (GHDX.O) posted a quarterly profit below market estimates as costs rose, and said it plans to set up a new genetics unit.

The diagnostics company, which plans to invest up to $20 million in the new unit over the next two years, expects it to provide the first commercial service in 2013.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had included the investment plans in its 2012 outlook and now expects revenue of $230 million to $240 million this year.

Analysts were expecting the company to post revenue of $236.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's fourth-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 9 cents per share, from $1.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 8 cents a share. Revenue rose 13 percent to $53.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected 9 cents a share, before items on revenue of $53.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $28.85 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

