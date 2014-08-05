Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Gentiva Health Services Inc GTIV.O reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit, driven by higher revenue from its home health business, and raised its full-year adjusted income forecast.
Gentiva said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 95 cents to $1.15 per share, beating the average analyst expectation of 90 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, Gentiva's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $13.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $6.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $498 million.
Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $492.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.