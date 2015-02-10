Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) reported a quarterly loss much bigger than market estimates as it took an after-tax charge of $478 million related to long-term care (LTC) active life blocks it bought before 1996.

The company's shares were down 6 percent after the bell.

Genworth said it was carrying out a restructuring plan targeting more than $100 million in pre-tax cash savings over the next two years.

"I am disappointed by the continued challenges in our older LTC blocks," Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.

The company recorded after-tax non-cash charges of $340 million reflecting the write off of remaining life insurance and LTC goodwill and other charges in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Genworth also recognized a tax charge of $174 million, in addition to a $274 million charge related to its U.S. life insurance business, as it doesn't plan to permanently reinvest earnings from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (GMA.AX).

The company posted a surprise third-quarter loss in November as it took a pre-tax charge of $531 million to cover losses in its long-term care insurance business.

The business assists people suffering from chronic conditions by covering costs for extended care at home or in assisted living facilities.

Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co (GE.N) a decade ago, had written generous care policies offering long periods of coverage years ago. The policies became less profitable after interest rates hit rock bottom.

Since 2013, Genworth has stepped up efforts to stem the fall in profit by getting approvals from states to raise in-force insurance premium rates.

Genworth's fourth-quarter revenue of $2.42 billion was little changed from a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $760 million, or $1.53 per share, compared with a profit of $208 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Genworth shares have lost more than a third of their value after posting the third-quarter loss.

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)