Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) swung to a fourth-quarter profit, as losses at its U.S. mortgage insurance business fell sharply.

Genworth's fourth-quarter profit was $107 million, or 22 cents a share, compared to a loss of $161 million, or 33 cents a share last year.

On an operating basis, excluding investment gains and losses, Genworth posted a profit of 17 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Genworth said operating losses from its U.S. mortgage unit fell 73 percent to $94.0 million from a year ago.

U.S. new flow delinquencies fell 15 percent.

Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE.N), Genworth has been weighed down by seemingly unending losses from underwriting souring U.S. mortgages, which drowned out profits from its wealth management and life insurance units.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company's shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last year, were up 4 percent in trading after the bell.

They closed at $8.04 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

