Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc's (GNW.N) quarterly profit fell below analysts' expectations as its U.S. mortgage unit struggles with losses from the mortgages it wrote during the housing boom, and the company said its chief executive resigned.

CEO Michael Fraizer has resigned, and chief financial officer Martin Klein has been named acting CEO, the company said in a statement.

The company also said its U.S. mortgage insurance unit CEO Kevin Schneider will be replaced by the unit's Chief Commercial Officer Rohit Gupta. Schneider will head Genworth's recently formed Global Mortgage Insurance division, effective immediately.

Genworth's first-quarter profit was $47 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $59 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

On an operating basis, the company earned 6 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 11 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Losses at the company's global mortgage insurance division were $36 million, compared with a profit of $16 million a year ago.

The insurer said in April that it will push back the initial public offering of its Australian mortgage unit due to unfavorable market conditions in the country.

Genworth shares were up 6 percent at $6.50 in extended trade.

The company's shares, which have been trading at five-month low levels since delaying their Australian unit IPO, closed at $6.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)