Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc GEOY.O on Friday offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI.N) for $792 million in cash and stock after merger talks aimed at unleashing "sizeable" synergies between the two companies broke down.

DigitalGlobe said its board of directors would carefully review and consider the unsolicited $17-per-share proposal — a 26 percent premium to the stock's close on Thursday,

GeoEye's chief executive, Matt O'Connell, told Reuters that DigitalGlobe had rejected the offer for now, preferring to "wait and see" what happened with government orders while GeoEye favored a more "proactive" approach.

He said it was premature to talk about GeoEye sweetening the deal, but noted that his company's proposal was not a "final, binding offer" and GeoEye could restructure it as an all-cash offer, or reduce the cash component.

"There's a lot of value here. There's room for us to make a deal that benefits both parties," O'Connell told Reuters, underscoring that a combined company would also offer sizeable savings to the U.S. government, which is the biggest customer for both companies' digital imagery.

A combined company would create the world's largest fleet of high-resolution commercial imagery satellites.

DigitalGlobe and GeoEye are the only commercial satellite imagery companies supplying to U.S. spy and military agencies.

Like other companies serving the U.S. government, DigitalGlobe has been hit by federal spending cuts that have sparked worries about its sales prospects.

O'Connell said U.S. lawmakers supported GeoEye's efforts to reverse or limit the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's proposed cuts in funding for commercial imagery, but it was clear that U.S. budgets would be constrained for some time.

"We remain convinced that a fully funded program is in the best interests of the government ... but at some point you have to say this is going to be a long cold winter for America. We're not getting out of this anytime soon."

Shares of both companies rose on Friday on news of the bid, after weeks of pressure linked to reports that Washington plans to halve or significantly scale back its expected procurement of $7.3 billion in commercial digital imagery over the next decade.

DigitalGlobe shares jumped as much as 19 percent on Friday, and were still up 17.5 percent at $15.89 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. GeoEye shares were up 5.2 percent at $25.27.

INITIATING TALKS

O'Connell said GeoEye had been approached by a possible buyer last year, prompting the company to hire Goldman Sachs & Co to assess the overall market. Then several months ago, when the depth of the U.S. budget cuts became clear, O'Connell said he initiated merger talks with DigitalGlobe.

He declined to name the company that had sought to acquire GeoEye.

Defense analyst Loren Thompson said consolidation in the commercial imagery sector would make sense, given the U.S. government's slackening demand.

"Combining the two companies would allow significant cost savings at a time when the future demand outlook for medium-resolution overhead imagery is uncertain," said Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute.

GeoEye shares have lost 31 percent of their value in the last year, while the DigitalGlobe's stock has nearly halved in value.

The companies also supply imagery to location-based technologies including Google Maps (GOOG.O), and navigation device application makers such as Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O) and Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE.

OFFER TERMS

Under the current proposal, DigitalGlobe shareholders would receive $8.50 per share in cash and 0.3537 shares of GeoEye stock for each share held.

O'Connell said the proposal offered shareholders a great deal of flexibility.

He said DigitalGlobe executives agreed that a merger of equals would have made sense, but the two companies had some unspecified differences.

GeoEye released a March 2 letter from DigitalGlobe that said a combined company would "enjoy material scale and scope benefits in addition to significant cost savings and would be well positioned to meet the needs of the U.S. government and other customers."

U.S. defense and antitrust officials had no immediate comment, but O'Connell said he did not expect the takeover to encounter any significant roadblocks since the U.S. government was the largest producer of digital imagery and there were other competitors outside the United States.

One antitrust expert said he did not expect the government to block the takeover, if it proceeded, given the importance of the program to the U.S. government. The government needs commercial imagery in addition to its own so that it can share with allies.

O'Connell said Cerberus Capital Management, the company's major shareholder, is prepared to contribute substantial capital in support of the transaction, and is "enthusiastic" about the deal. Other capital providers were also interested, he said.

He said Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), which is building the company's next satellite, GeoEye 3, was not among the capital backers.

GeoEye, which had cash and cash equivalents of $172.0 million as of March 31 and is valued at $547 million, is being advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, Convergence Advisors LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP.

